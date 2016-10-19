Oct 19 Statistics for Sunday's U.S. Formula One Grand Prix, the 18th race of the 21-round season:

Lap distance: 5.513 km. Total distance: 308.405 km (56 laps)

Race lap record: One minute 39.347 seconds. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull, 2012.

2015 pole: Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes

2015 winner: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes

Start time: 1900 GMT (2 p.m. local)

WINS

Mercedes have won 47 of the last 55 races and 15 of this season's 17.

Rosberg has won nine times this year, triple world champion Hamilton six. Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo are the other winners.

No driver has ever won nine races in a season and failed to win the championship. Only three (Hamilton, Vettel and Michael Schumacher) have won 10 or more races in a season and two of them are German.

Hamilton has 49 career victories. The Briton is third in the all-time list behind Schumacher (91) and Alain Prost (51), and seven ahead of four-times world champion Vettel.

McLaren's Fernando Alonso has 32 wins, Rosberg 23, Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen 20 and McLaren's Jenson Button 15.

Rosberg, who is now level with Brazilian triple champion Nelson Piquet in the list of all-time winners, has more victories than any other non-champion in Formula One history.

Ferrari have won 224 races in total, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 60, Red Bull 52. McLaren last won in 2012.

POLE POSITION

Mercedes have been on pole in 52 of the last 55 races and all but one of this season's grands prix.

Hamilton has 57 career poles and is third on the all-time list behind Schumacher (68) and Ayrton Senna (65). Vettel has 46, Rosberg 30.

POINTS

Sauber (Marcus Ericsson and Felipe Nasr) are the only team yet to score a point in 2016.

Haas's Esteban Gutierrez and Manor's Esteban Ocon have yet to open their accounts.

Ricciardo is the only driver to have finished every race this season.

U.S. GRAND PRIX

Formula One has raced at 10 different venues in the United States over the years. Austin is hosting a race for the fifth time.

There are no American drivers in F1 at present.

Hamilton and Vettel are the only drivers on the starting grid to have won previously in the United States. Hamilton has won three of the four races in Austin to date and four of the last five in the United States.

Vettel is the only driver to have won in Austin from pole (2013). Hamilton has yet to start from pole in Texas while Rosberg has been on pole in Austin for the last two years.

Three of the four races in Austin have seen the safety car deployed.

MILESTONES

Mercedes have won the constructors' championship for the third year in a row. They are the fifth team to win three successive titles, the others being Ferrari, McLaren, Red Bull and Williams.

Hamilton, who can become only the third driver to win 50 races, made his 100th podium appearance at last weekend's Japanese Grand Prix. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Alison Williams)