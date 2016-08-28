Motor racing-Silverstone upbeat after F1 ownership change
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
Aug 28 (Gracenote) - Starting grid from the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on Sunday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 2. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 3. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 4. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 5. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 6. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 7. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 8. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 9. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 10. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 11. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 12. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 13. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 14. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 15. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 16. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 17. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor - Mercedes 18. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 19. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 20. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 21. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 22. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
