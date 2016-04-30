Motor racing-Pained Bottas says Mercedes team orders made sense
MANAMA, April 16 Valtteri Bottas felt the pain of Mercedes team orders for the first time at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday but said he accepted they made sense in the circumstances.
April 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Starting grid from the Formula One GP Russia at Sochi Autodrom on Sunday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 2. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 3. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 4. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 5. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 6. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 7. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 8. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 9. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 10. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 11. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 12. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 13. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 14. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 15. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 16. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 17. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 18. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 19. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 20. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 21. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor - Mercedes 22. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari
MANAMA, April 16 On his way to winning Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel found his mind wandering already to next week's first in-season Formula One test and how much he was looking forward to it.