By Amlan Chakraborty
| NOIDA, India
NOIDA, India Oct 29 Force India are likely to
announce their 2012 driver line-up within a week or two, the
Formula One team's co-owner Vijay Mallya said on Saturday.
German driver Adrian Sutil, who could be replaced by
compatriot Nico Hulkenberg alongside Britain's Paul di Resta,
has asked Mallya for a quick decision.
"I made it very clear that I would decide by December.
However, since I have been requested to decide earlier, I would
respect that need and take an early decision," Mallya told
reporters after qualifying for the inaugural Indian Grand Prix.
Asked if the announcement would come before the Nov. 11-13
race in Abu Dhabi, Mallya said: "I would expect so.
"There are three drivers and all are very much in
contention. All three are top class drivers but only two can sit
in the car. That's going to be a difficult one for me, I know
that."
Mallya spoke highly of Hulkenberg, who raced last year for
Williams and is now the Force India reserve.
"He's been very good. The fact that he was able to put
Williams into pole position in Brazil last year says it all."
Mallya, also the team principal, said he was not demanding
drivers bring finance with them after the Indian business
conglomerate Sahara group acquired a 42.5 percent stake in the
team.
"We don't need 'pay drivers'. We certainly don't want to
sell a seat in the car. So the sponsorship that comes is not
relevant as far as I'm concerned. We want performance," he said.
"Sahara Group has brought $100m into the team. Obviously
their expectation, and mine as well, is that the money would be
judiciously used to improve the performance of the team."
