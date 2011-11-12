ABU DHABI Nov 12 Next year's scheduled U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, is looking doubtful, Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone said on Saturday.

However, he said the controversial Bahrain Grand Prix, cancelled for this year due to civil unrest, was solid for 2012.

"Austin? I wouldn't want to put my money down that that will happen. I hope it will and we are doing our best to make it happen, but I wouldn't want to say yes," he told Reuters at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

"For New York (in 2013), no problem at all."

The 81-year-old said the problem with the Austin race came down to a clash between the parties involved in building the circuit and promoting the race.

"What's happened is you've got a guy that owns the land and started building and there's the guy that owns the company and has got a contract with us. And they forgot to talk to each other," he said.

"The truth of the matter is maybe the people that have put the money down are perhaps a bit pissed off that he's getting some publicity and they are not and are saying 'we've got our money on the line, you haven't got any money on the line.'

"They are trying to get it together. I've said 'you guys have got to fall in love. Get married'."

Bahrain is scheduled for April 22 next year but many in Formula One are doubtful about the likelihood of that happening.

"We believe there's no problem, it's on the calendar and we are going to be there," said Ecclestone.