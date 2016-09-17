EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Sept 17 (Gracenote) - 3rd and Final Free Practice Session from the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay Street Circuit on Saturday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:44.352 2. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:44.411 3. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:44.860 4. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:44.903 5. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:45.104 6. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:45.316 7. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:45.503 8. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:45.806 9. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:45.879 10. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:45.947 11. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:46.112 12. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:46.164 13. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:46.316 14. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:46.529 15. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:47.116 16. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:47.277 17. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:47.293 18. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:47.411 19. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:47.956 20. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:48.689 21. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:49.201 22. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor - Mercedes 1:49.565
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON, Jan 27 Formula One reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2015, and gross profit of $557 million, but the money-spinning sport was unable to prevent the Manor team from going to the wall on Friday.