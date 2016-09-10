EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Sept 10 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix San Marino Moto3 Qualification on Saturday 1. Brad Binder (South Africa) KTM 1:42.398 2. Enea Bastianini (Italy) Honda 1:42.548 3. Nicolo Bulega (Italy) KTM 1:42.631 4. Jakub Kornfeil (Czech Republic) Honda 1:42.659 5. Jorge Navarro (Spain) Honda 1:42.710 6. Aron Canet (Spain) Honda 1:42.842 7. Philipp OEttl (Germany) KTM 1:42.955 8. Hiroki Ono (Japan) Honda 1:42.962 9. Juanfran Guevara (Spain) KTM 1:42.985 10. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Italy) Honda 1:43.033
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON, Jan 27 Formula One reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2015, and gross profit of $557 million, but the money-spinning sport was unable to prevent the Manor team from going to the wall on Friday.