EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Sept 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Aragon MotoGP on Sunday 1. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 41:57.678 2. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 42:00.418 3. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 42:03.661 4. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Suzuki 42:05.916 5. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Honda 42:10.899 6. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 42:14.750 7. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Suzuki 42:16.200 8. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 42:17.110 9. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Aprilia 42:20.749 10. Stefan Bradl (Germany) Aprilia 42:25.576 11. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 42:30.126 12. Michele Pirro (Italy) Ducati 42:32.711 13. Hector Barbera (Spain) Ducati 42:33.902 14. Eugene Laverty (Ireland) Ducati 42:35.299 15. Nicky Hayden (U.S.) Honda 42:38.187
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON, Jan 27 Formula One reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2015, and gross profit of $557 million, but the money-spinning sport was unable to prevent the Manor team from going to the wall on Friday.