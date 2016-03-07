By Anjuli Davies
| LONDON, March 7
LONDON, March 7 Barclays has hired a
team of bankers from boutique firm CMC Capital, including
founding partner Carlo Calabria, to beef up its investment
banking team in Europe, the British lender said on Monday.
Calabria joins as chairman for mergers and acquisitions
(M&A) in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) alongside
eight of his team from CMC Capital, based in both London and
Milan.
"We are delighted that Carlo has joined Barclays, his senior
client experience and proven track record will further help to
drive the momentum of our EMEA Banking business," Crispin
Osborne, co-head of banking EMEA at Barclays said.
Carlo was formerly Bank of America Corp Merrill Lynch's top
merger banker in Europe, before leaving the Wall Street bank in
2012 to set up CMC Capital.
Among the CMC bankers joining Calabria at Barclays will be
Enrico Chiapparoli, who will lead the bank's automotive coverage
in EMEA, and Stefano Soldi, who will join the power and
utilities team.
(Reporting By Anjuli Davies; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)