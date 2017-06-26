LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - Citigroup has hired Toby Ali from
Bank of America Merrill Lynch to co-head its leveraged finance
business in Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Ali will co-head the business with Simon Francis, who joined
Citi in April from Credit Suisse. They both report to Philip
Drury, head of capital markets origination for EMEA, according
to a memo to staff on Monday.
Ali was most recently co-head of EMEA leveraged finance at
BAML, and has previously worked at Credit Suisse.
Citi said it will set up a new EMEA debt financing steering
committee including senior leverage finance and loans staff, to
be chaired by Ali.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)