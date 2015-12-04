Dec 4 Technology investment banker Courtney McBean has left Greenhill & Co Inc to join Evercore Partners Inc, according to people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

McBean will be a managing director in Evercore's office based in Menlo Park starting next year, the people said, asking not to be named because the move has not been officially announced.

McBean, who had been at Greenhill since 2010, left the boutique advisory firm in the fall, the people added.

McBean, Greenhill and Evercore declined to comment.

At Greenhill in San Francisco, McBean advised technology companies on mergers, acquisitions, financing and capital raising, according to her LinkedIn page. Previously, McBean worked at Citigroup Inc for about five years and also worked as an attorney at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich and Rosati.

Evercore has been bulking up its coverage of technology companies. In May, it hired investment banker Tom Stokes from Goldman Sachs to focus on semiconductors, electronics and industrial technology deals. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)