(Repeats story to distribute to more subscribers)
By Steve Slater
LONDON, Oct 4 (IFR) - JP Morgan has hired Massimo Saletti
from Deutsche Bank to become its head of real estate, gaming and
lodging for investment banking in Europe, Middle East and
Africa.
Saletti will also be JP Morgan's global industry co-head
with Tom Grier, according to a memo sent to staff.
Saletti will join the US bank in January and report to Harry
Hampson, head of JP Morgan's EMEA strategic investor group and
head of coverage.
Guillermo Baygual, co-head of real estate and head of the
business in EMEA, will remain in that role until the end of the
year and then stay as co-head for the diversified industries
group.
Saletti had been at Deutsche Bank for more than 13 years,
most recently as co-head of its real estate, gaming and lodging
practice, the memo said. He previously spent four years in
Lazard's real estate advisory division.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)