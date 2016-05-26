BRIEF-J. Crew Group says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement
* Says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement
LONDON, May 26 (IFR) - Societe Generale has promoted Eric Meunier to head of debt capital markets financial origination, according to a market source.
Meunier, previously head of debt capital markets financial flow at the French bank, replaces Sebastien Domanico, who has been appointed global head of debt capital markets at Credit Agricole.
Meunier's appointment is effective immediately.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Julian Baker, Philip Wright)
Feb 2 Australian shares edged higher on Thursday, helped by basic materials and energy stocks as the dollar stepped back on disappointment that the Federal Reserve did not take a more hawkish policy stance.
* Says The Tokyo Star Bank, Limited has sold J REIT Investment Securities to J Bank Co Ltd, for 1.34 billion yen