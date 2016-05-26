LONDON, May 26 (IFR) - Societe Generale has promoted Eric Meunier to head of debt capital markets financial origination, according to a market source.

Meunier, previously head of debt capital markets financial flow at the French bank, replaces Sebastien Domanico, who has been appointed global head of debt capital markets at Credit Agricole.

Meunier's appointment is effective immediately.

(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Julian Baker, Philip Wright)