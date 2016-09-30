UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Sept 30 Britain's energy regulator Ofgem said on Friday it has granted National Grid consent to transfer its gas transportation license to its new subsidiary National Grid Gas Distribution Limited (NGGD), which is set for sale.
National Grid plc (NG) announced last year plans to sell a majority interest in its gas distribution business, currently owned by a subsidiary of NG, National Grid Gas plc (NGG).
To complete the transaction, National Grid would transfer its gas distribution assets and the NGG license to NGGD. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis in London; Editing by Susan Fenton)
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
LONDON, Jan 27 America's third-biggest cereal company, Post Holdings, and the UK's Associated British Foods are among a group of four bidders vying for British cereal brand Weetabix, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.