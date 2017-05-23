LONDON May 23 Britain's Nationwide Building
Society said on Tuesday that its annual underlying
profit fell by 23 percent compared with the previous year, as
costs increased and the lender did not pass on the full effect
of interest rate cuts to savers.
Nationwide, Britain's second-biggest provider of mortgages,
also said it would no longer provide car insurance from June
this year as it continues to pare back its business model to
focus on its core product of home loans.
Nationwide last November said it would close its commercial
real estate business after the outlook for the property sector
darkened following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
(Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Susan Fenton)