UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, June 27 Nestle SA poached Fresenius Chief Executive Ulf Mark Schneider to replace long-standing CEO Paul Bulcke, the Swiss food giant said on Monday.
Bulcke will be nominated for the role of chairman at the company's annual general meeting in April 2017, to replace Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, Nestle said.
"I am honoured and excited to have the opportunity to join Nestle," Schneider, 50, said in a statement. "This is a truly iconic global company with a proud heritage and tremendous future prospects." (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; editing by Joshua Franklin)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources