AMSTERDAM May 31 Dutch bank ING Groep plans to move dozens of jobs, including corporate bond and commodities traders, from Amsterdam to London, the leading Dutch business newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The Financieele Dagblad, citing internal documents, said 43 positions would be shifted to London.

That comes on top of 36 positions that the bank said in October would be shifted to London.

ING could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Susan Fenton)