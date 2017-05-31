BRIEF-Zhuguang Holdings says Zhuguang Group entered into SP agreement
* Group expects to recognise an unaudited accounting gain of approximately HK$380 million from disposal
AMSTERDAM May 31 Dutch bank ING Groep plans to move dozens of jobs, including corporate bond and commodities traders, from Amsterdam to London, the leading Dutch business newspaper reported on Wednesday.
The Financieele Dagblad, citing internal documents, said 43 positions would be shifted to London.
That comes on top of 36 positions that the bank said in October would be shifted to London.
ING could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Susan Fenton)
LAGOS, June 22 Etisalat Nigeria had already repaid $500 million of $1.2 billion in loans owed to banks before it defaulted in February due to a currency devaluation, a senior executive told Reuters on Thursday.
OTTAWA, June 22 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as the energy and financial sectors advanced, while non-bank lender Home Capital Group jumped after it said it will get a line of credit from Berkshire Hathaway.