LYNDHURST, N.J., Sept 15 New Jersey re-affirmed its support on Thursday for a $1.15 billion municipal bond deal to finish building a long-stalled mega-mall and entertainment complex after a lawsuit challenged the use of such tax-exempt public financing.

The New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority (NJSEA) voted to issue the bonds despite the pending litigation. The unrated bonds are expected to carry a top interest rate of 7 percent and be sold to the market by the Wisconsin Public Finance Authority through Goldman Sachs, project developer Triple Five Group of Companies told Reuters.

Proceeds will fund construction of the $2.7 billion American Dream project in New Jersey's Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford.

The mall has had an arduous slog. Previous developers broke ground 12 years ago and Governor Chris Christie in 2011 said that with its multicolored facade, it was "by far the ugliest damn building in New Jersey, and maybe America."

Now planned for the site are a water park, indoor ski slope, performing arts center, ice rink, aquarium and an 8.5-acre Nickelodeon indoor theme park.

New Jersey taxpayers will not be on the hook for the debt. Repayment falls entirely to Canada-based Triple Five, which owns the two biggest North American malls, Mall of America and West Edmonton Mall.

American Dream could create nearly 20,000 on and off-site short-term jobs, 6,000 permanent jobs and millions of dollars of economic activity, the developer has said.

"The project cannot and will not proceed now or likely ever" unless the bonds are issued soon, Tony Armlin, Triple Five's senior vice president of development and construction testified.

The project and the financing have plenty of critics. New Jersey Sierra Club representative Toni Granato said taxes would pay off bondholders instead of going into state coffers at a time when New Jersey cannot even properly fund its infrastructure.

Bruno Tedeschi, who represents the New Jersey Alliance for Fiscal Integrity, which sued to stop the financing, told board members the project had "dubious public value" and is only receiving support because it is "too big to fail."

The group also questioned why a Wisconsin entity is involved.

Armlin told Reuters the Wisconsin authority "provides the most efficient and cost effective means of bringing the bonds quickly to market." A date for the sale has not been set.

Some of the bonds will be repaid with payments in lieu of taxes made to East Rutherford, which will also get some of those revenues. The remainder will be repaid with state grants based on sales taxes generated from the property. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Dan Grebler)