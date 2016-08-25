(Adds details of allegations and from decision)
By Jonathan Stempel and Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Aug 25 Sheldon Silver, former speaker
of the New York State Assembly, can stay free on bail while he
appeals his corruption conviction, a Manhattan federal judge
ruled on Thursday.
U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni said Silver raised a
"substantial question" of law as to whether she instructed his
jury properly, in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's subsequent
overturning of former Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell's
corruption conviction.
Caproni ruled three weeks after another Manhattan judge,
also citing McDonnell, said former New York Senate Majority
Leader Dean Skelos and his son Adam could stay free while they
appeal corruption convictions.
The convictions of Silver, a Democrat, and Skelos, a
Republican, have been the biggest wins in U.S. Attorney Preet
Bharara's campaign against public corruption.
Bharara's office, which opposed continuing Silver's bail,
declined comment.
Once among New York's most powerful politicians, Silver, 72,
represented Manhattan's Lower East Side and was assembly speaker
from 1994 to 2015.
He is appealing his November conviction and 12-year prison
sentence for fraud, extortion and money laundering. Silver had
been scheduled to begin his prison sentence on Aug. 31.
Prosecutors accused Silver of collecting close to $4 million
of illegal fees for awarding state grants to a prominent cancer
researcher and steering two real estate developers to a friend's
law firm and supporting their interests on rent legislation.
In the McDonnell case, the Supreme Court narrowed the
definition of what could justify a corruption prosecution,
saying routine political activities such as arranging meetings
or reaching out to public officials generally were not "official
acts."
Prosecutors argued that the McDonnell case, decided June 27,
had nothing to do with Silver's, and that any error in Caproni's
jury instructions was harmless.
The judge partially agreed, calling Silver's case "factually
almost nothing like McDonnell," and saying there was "no
question" he undertook official acts.
But she said her jury charge omitted "key language" from the
McDonnell case's definition of an official act and it was a
"close question" whether its absence was harmless.
Silver's lawyers Steven Molo and Joel Cohen said they were
"grateful" for the decision and look forward to Silver's appeal.
Caproni spared Silver most of a $1.75 million fine, saying
he would suffer irreparable harm if forced to sell two homes and
liquidate a retirement account.
She ordered him to pay $5,846 monthly on the fine, and
extended a freeze on assets he may be required to forfeit.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman and Andrew Hay)