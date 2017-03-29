ABUJA, March 29 Nigeria's central bank has approved a licence for the Development Bank of Nigeria, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The bank aims to support small-scale businesses as the country contends with its first recession in 25 years. It has a commitment from the World Bank for $1.3 billion in seed money. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Andrew Roche)