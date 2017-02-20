BRIEF-OPPENHEIMER ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES OFFERING
* OPPENHEIMER ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES OFFERING
LAGOS Feb 20 Nigeria's central bank plans to sell $1 million weekly to each of the country's 21 commercial lenders at a rate of 375 naira to clear a backlog of demand and try to narrow the premium between the official and black market rates, traders said on Monday.
Traders said commercial lenders have compiled a list of bids from customers awaiting dollars.
The central bank has been selling dollars at 305 naira to clear a backlog of demand from manufacturing, agriculture and airline companies, hoping also to help drag Nigeria out of its worst recession in 25 years, triggered by low oil prices. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by John Stonestreet)
* OPPENHEIMER ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES OFFERING
NEW YORK, June 16 Securus Technologies is in the midst of finalizing revisions to its US$1.3bn leveraged buyout debt package after investors pushed back on a first-out revolver included in the capital structure, according to sources.
DUBLIN, June 16 The Northern Irish party in talks to support Theresa May's minority government hopes to conclude negotiations with the prime minister's Conservative Party as quickly as possible, its leader told BBC on Friday.