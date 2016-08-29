LAGOS Aug 29 The Niger Delta Avengers militant group, which has carried out a series of attacks on oil and gas installations in Nigeria's Delta energy hub in the last few months, said on Monday it had halted hostilities.

In a statement on its website addressed to Nigeria's president, the group said it expected "a genuine and positive attitude to restructuring and self-determination for every component unit of Nigeria". (Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; editing by David Clarke)