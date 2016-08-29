Oil extends decline as rising U.S. output weighs
TOKYO, Jan 30 Oil prices extended declines on Monday, dragged down by signs of growing output in the United States that would partly offset production cuts by OPEC and other producers.
LAGOS Aug 29 The Niger Delta Avengers militant group, which has carried out a series of attacks on oil and gas installations in Nigeria's Delta energy hub in the last few months, said on Monday it had halted hostilities.
In a statement on its website addressed to Nigeria's president, the group said it expected "a genuine and positive attitude to restructuring and self-determination for every component unit of Nigeria". (Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; editing by David Clarke)
NEW YORK, Jan 29 U.S. equity index futures opened down about 0.2 percent on Sunday after U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday introduced immigration curbs that sparked a backlash in the United States and abroad.
OIL PRICES LOWER, U.S. CRUDE DOWN 0.4 PCT AFTER TRUMP INTRODUCES IMMIGRATION CURBS