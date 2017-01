LONDON, Sept 22 Exports of Nigeria's Forcados crude stream are set to resume at the end of September for the first time since February with a loading programme issued for October, trade sources said on Thursday.

The first cargo is expected to load Sept. 28, the sources said.

SPDC, a local affiliate of Shell, operates the terminal and declared force majeure on exports on Feb. 22 after a sub-sea pipeline was hit by militant group the Niger Delta Avengers. (Reporting by Julia Payne)