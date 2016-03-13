By Felix Onuah
ABUJA, March 13 Nigeria's government will
prosecute those who attack the country's oil pipelines, the
Nigerian information minister said on Sunday, amid fears of a
revived militant movement in the Niger Delta.
Attacks on facilities have risen in recent weeks in the
Delta, whose oil provides around 70 percent of national income,
since President Muhammadu Buhari vowed to shake up an amnesty
scheme introduced in 2009 for ex-rebels who stopped blowing up
pipelines.
A statement issued by the office of Information Minister Lai
Mohammed said the government "will deal ruthlessly with
those engaged in pipeline vandalism and the sabotage of power
infrastructure".
"Government is now fully ready to prosecute them according
to the laws of the country that deal with economic saboteurs and
vandalism," Mohammed told Reuters in a telephone interview.
"None of them will go free when arrested. Government will
make sure that they are prosecuted and pay for the crime they
committed against the nation," he said.
Authorities have sent troops to protect oil facilities amid
fears that recent attacks may herald a return to the violence
that crippled the oil industry in Africa's biggest economy less
than a decade ago.
Last month, unidentified militants hit a Shell underwater
pipeline, interrupting oil flows and forcing the company to shut
down its 250,000 barrel-a-day Forcados export terminal for
weeks.
It came a month after an arrest warrant was issued for
former militant leader Government Ekpemupolo, better known as
Tompolo. Like other ex-rebels, he had halted attacks in exchange
for cash and contracts as part of the amnesty programme.
The threat of a return to widespread Delta militancy comes
as Nigeria grapples with an economic crisis caused by the
collapse of oil revenues, on which it relies for around 90
percent of foreign earnings, as global crude prices fall.
Buhari is set to travel to Equatorial Guinea on Monday for
talks with the country's president about combating crude oil
theft, attacks on oil rigs, piracy and arms smuggling in the
Gulf of Guinea.
"The conclusion and signing of an agreement by Nigeria and
Equatorial Guinea for the establishment of a combined maritime
policing and security patrol committee on Tuesday is expected to
be the major outcome," said Buhari's spokesman, Femi Adesina.
The president will be joined by security officials,
including the defence minister and the national security
adviser.
