ABUJA Oct 26 Oil firms operating in Nigeria have sacked 3,000 workers, a labour union official said on Wednesday.

"The government should call the multinationals to order. They are sacking and closing shop," Igwe Achese, president of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) told Reuters after a union meeting.

"So we want government to act. That's why we have given a 21-day ultimatum." (Reporting by Camillus Eboh and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Chris Reese)