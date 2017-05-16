REFILE-BRIEF-Safran announces IAG places order for 110 CFM LEAP-1A engines
* ENGINES TO POWER A TOTAL OF 55 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT
ONITSHA, Nigeria May 16 Nigerian workers from an oil labour union have extended a strike to oil majors Chevron, Shell and Eni subsidiary Agip in protest over the sacking of members from Exxon Mobil Corp, the union's general secretary said on Tuesday.
Lumumba Okugbara, of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), said union representatives would meet Exxon Mobil management on Tuesday for talks. Members of the union began a strike at Exxon Mobil last week. (Reporting by Anamesere Igboeroteonwu; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Mark Potter)
* ENGINES TO POWER A TOTAL OF 55 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT
LONDON, June 19 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.88 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Exper
LONDON, June 19 Aviation insurers have launched a model contract continuation clause to keep policies in place after Britain leaves the European Union, trade body the International Underwriting Association said on Monday.