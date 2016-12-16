YOKOHAMA, Japan Dec 16 Nissan Motor Co Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday that he expected volatility in currency, oil and materials prices in 2017, and that his company must be modest in forecasting foreign-exchange rates.

But Ghosn, speaking to reporters at the company's headquarters, said he expected 2017 to be a good year overall with record sales likely. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)