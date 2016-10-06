NEW DELHI Oct 6 Nissan Motor Co Ltd plans to launch eight new car models in India by 2021, a senior company executive said on Thursday, adding the company would make the country a base to export cars to Africa and the Middle East.

Nissan also plans to develop some of its future Datsun cars in India, Christian Mardrus, the company's chairman for Africa, Middle East and India region, told Reuters on a visit to New Delhi. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)