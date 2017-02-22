By Terray Sylvester
CANNON BALL, N.D. Feb 22 Demonstrators near the
site of the Dakota Access pipeline braced for a showdown with
authorities on Wednesday, as protest leaders said at least some
would defy a deadline to abandon the camp they have occupied for
months to halt the project.
Native Americans and environmental activists have said the
multibillion-dollar pipeline threatens the water resources and
sacred land of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, but President
Donald Trump has quickly pushed for the completion of the
pipeline since taking office last month.
Governor Doug Burgum and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
set a deadline of Wednesday afternoon for demonstrators to leave
the Oceti Sakowin camp, located on Army Corps land in Cannon
Ball, North Dakota.
Despite the deadline, some will remain, camp leaders said on
Tuesday.
“Everybody plans to be in camp tomorrow up until the 2
o'clock mark. Then people will make their individual decisions
about what their level of commitment is," Chase Iron Eyes, a
member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, said by telephone.
"Some will get arrested."
Protesters and law enforcement have clashed multiple times
and hundreds have been arrested since demonstrations began in
August.
The Standing Rock Sioux asked protesters to depart from the
site in December as they continued to fight the pipeline in
court, but some 300 demonstrators have remained.
Law enforcement officials were urging people to leave the
camp ahead of Wednesday's deadline and remove anything that
could be damaged during cleanup efforts.
"We really would like them (protesters) to get the
culturally sensitive items out so when they bulldoze and clean
out the camp they aren't dealing with any of those things," said
Maxine Herr, a spokeswoman for the Morton County Sheriff's
Department.
Just days after taking office in January, Trump, a
Republican, signed an executive order clearing the way for the
$3.8 billion pipeline to proceed.
A judge denied a request earlier this month by two tribes
seeking to halt construction, which resumed. The tribes are
seeking an injunction to order the Army Corps to withdraw the
easement.
Burgum, a Republican, has warned that spring floods pose a
threat to the remaining protesters as well as the waters of the
Missouri River.
Over 200 dumpsters of debris has been removed from the site
since cleanup efforts began last month, said Mike Nowatzki, a
spokesman for the governor.
