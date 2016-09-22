OSLO, Sept 22 Norway will not make additional changes to its countercyclical capital buffer requirement for banks, the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The decision was in line with a recommendation from the central bank.

Last year the ministry decided that banks should hold a countercyclical buffer of 1.5 percent from June 30, 2016.

The buffer, set by the ministry, aims to force banks to accumulate extra capital during boom periods on top of capital requirements set through other regulations.

Leading Norwegian banks include among others DNB, SR Bank, Sparebank 1 SMN, Sparebanken Vest and Sparebank 1 Nord-Norge. (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)