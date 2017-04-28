OSLO, April 28 Norway's economic output has developed roughly in line with previous expectations, the central bank said on Friday in a survey of companies that may influence its interest rate decision on May 4.

"Information gathered in April indicates that developments in overall activity have been approximately in line with enterprises' expectations in February," the bank said following the survey of 72 companies.

"Expectations regarding output growth ahead have changed little since February," it added.

The phone survey is a smaller version of the bank's key sentiment gauge, the quarterly regional network survey. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)