OSLO Feb 28 Norway's central bank will reduce
its daily sale of foreign currency in March, it said on Tuesday.
The bank will sell foreign exchange equivalent to 850
million Norwegian crowns per day. In February the level was 1.0
billion crowns per day.
In order to make funds available to be spent as part of the
government's fiscal budget, Norges Bank exchanges currency
earned from the country's oil industry and its sovereign wealth
fund into Norwegian crowns.
More details on how and why the central bank trades currency
can be seen here: bit.ly/2iIfmLq
(Reporting by Oslo newsroom)