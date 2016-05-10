BRIEF-Matthew Corrin acquires class B multiple voting shares of Freshii Inc
* Matthew Corrin acquires class B multiple voting shares of Freshii Inc. in connection with reorganization to facilitate initial public offering
WASHINGTON May 10 A U.S. district court judge ruled on Tuesday that the No. 1 office supply store Staples may not merge with its smaller rival Office Depot , granting the Federal Trade Commission's request for a preliminary injunction on antitrust grounds.
Staples Chief Executive Officer Ron Sargent had said in March that he would most likely scrap the deal if Judge Emmet Sullivan granted the preliminary injunction. In general, companies struggle to hold mergers together during lengthy litigation. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Matthew Corrin acquires class B multiple voting shares of Freshii Inc. in connection with reorganization to facilitate initial public offering
LONDON, Feb 2 Britain has had its strongest start to the year for M&A activity since 2008 on the back of a spate of big deals, a sign that some businesses are trying to plan for a more uncertain future outside the European Union.
BRUSSELS, Feb 2 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: