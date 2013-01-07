* Alaskan oilfields may produce without platforms in a
decade
* All subsea solutions cost less to operate and produce more
* Oil firms still reluctant as technology untested
* Statoil, Shell at forefront of drive
By Balazs Koranyi
OSLO, Jan 7 Lying at the bottom of a giant
water-filled pit in western Norway, a thousand-tonne gas
compressor is humming along, going through gruelling tests as
engineers prepare it to change oil and gas production for good.
The compressor, a prototype for Royal Dutch Shell's
massive Ormen Lange natural gas field in the Norwegian Sea, will
help make platform-free offshore production, the Holy Grail for
oil firms, a reality within a decade.
The new technology will have particular meaning for places
such as Alaska, where the grounding of Shell's Kulluk rig on New
Year's Eve stirred opposition to rigs in environmentally
delicate and technologically challenging places.
Oil companies have steadily moved offshore equipment to the
bottom of the seabed, away from ice and storms, because it
squeezes more out of fields, costs less to operate and
eliminates much of the risk associated with rigs.
But oil firms still need to overcome a few hurdles before
they can put everything on the sea bed and several companies are
racing to find a solution within a decade.
"By the time the real Arctic fields in the ice-infested
waters of Alaska and Siberia are ready for development, the
technology will be there for platform-free production," says
Tore Halvorsen, the subsea chief of FMC Technologies.
"The game changer is to have fluid extracted, processed and
directly exported from the field without intervention from a
platform... We're not far from that."
The International Energy Agency estimates that of the 2,700
billion barrels of recoverable oil left, 45 percent are offshore
and that energy firms will gradually move to deeper waters as
reservoirs in shallow waters get depleted.
It predicts that by 2035, deep-sea production will almost
double to 8.7 million barrels a day, driven by developments in
the U.S. part of the Gulf of Mexico, Brazil, and West Africa.
Demand is so high that Quest Offshore, a consulting firm,
predicts that orders for subsea trees, complex equipment
attached to wells and considered an industry-wide demand
indicator, will rise by 23 percent a year through 2015.
Investors have also taken notice, rewarding some firms with
share price rises. Aker Solutions, a large oil
services company, has been a clear winner with a 79-percent
share-price increase over the past 12 months.
Shares of Subsea 7, a construction firm, are up 24
percent over the same period while Technip has risen
19 percent and Cameron is up 16 percent. FMC, valued
well above its competitors, is down 16 percent.
REVOLUTION
Pushing the limits of subsea innovation, Shell and Norway's
Statoil are now racing to build the world's first
subsea gas compression unit, a key building block in the "subsea
factory," which would all but eliminate the need for many
platforms.
Statoil has already committed to subsea compression at its
Aasgard field by 2015 but the unit will receive power from a
nearby platform.
However, Shell's Ormen Lange, 120 kilometres out to sea,
would get its power from the shore so it could become the
world's first field with complex processing and compression done
on the sea floor and no support platform.
Compressors on the sea bed are closer to the reservoir and
already under immense pressure from the water, so they need less
power to take out more oil and gas.
"This means you're squeezing out more, an extra 5-10
percent, possibly more or less, depending on the specifics,"
says Alan Brunnen, the subsea chief of Aker Solutions, which is
working with both Shell and Statoil on subsea compression.
"And compared to having a semi-submersible platform in
deepwater, there is a saving somewhere between 20 and 50 percent
on the capex, depending on how deep it is or how big the
platform would be," he added.
THE ARCTIC
If the technology succeeds, Arctic developments could be the
main beneficiaries.
The U.S. Geological Survey estimates that the Arctic holds
90 billion barrels of oil in reserves plus 47 trillion cubic
metres of gas.
But its harsh environment makes production especially risky
and politically sensitive.
Shell has already spent $4.5 billion preparing for
extraction activities in the Alaskan Arctic but has yet to
complete a single well as it struggles to overcome political,
regulatory and technological hurdles.
"Subsea compression in the Arctic reduces the risk because
you can operate under ice and you're not dependent on operating
the facility in a very difficult environment," Statoil's subsea
chief Bjoern Kaare Viken said. "It means no people offshore, no
helicopter flights, no vessels."
Statoil already operates the Arctic Snoehvit natural gas
field in Norway's Arctic and it estimates that subsea
compression at Aasgard, which beat out a platform solution, will
squeeze out another 280 million barrels of oil equivalent.
"Platforms will not become obsolete but for new
developments, if they can be reached from the shore, subsea will
be a good challenger, particularly in harsh environments, like
the Arctic or high risk areas where you don't want people to
operate," said Mathias Owe, Shell's manager for the Ormen Lange
subsea compression project.
HURDLES
The biggest obstacle for subsea-only production is how to
provide power to installations. Platforms usually generate their
own electricity as getting power much further than a 100
kilometres distance from the shore becomes difficult.
Swiss engineering firm ABB is this year finishing
a 106-kilometre 75-megawatt cable to Eni's Goliat
platform in the Arctic but subsea experts say the technology
will soon be there to get power 500-600 kilometres offshore, a
distance that would cover most of the Alaskan projects under
consideration.
Another challenge is the difficulty in processing oil,
because its property can change rapidly as it cools. This
requires more complex equipment than gas and could take a few
years longer to master.
And servicing equipment hundreds of miles from the shore,
deep under water is a huge challenge, particularly in case of
new technology without a long track record.
"Oil firms are a group of very conservative people who are
all looking to be the second adapter of new technology," Aker
Solutions' Brunnen said. "And the first time you put (all subsea
systems) together, it will probably take twice as long and cost
four times as much as you think."
Still, the next step is what Statoil dubbed the subsea
factory, finishing development of compression, the last big
building block, then integrating them into one unit.
"We know they work one by one, wells, the manifolds, the oil
boosting systems, the separations system, produce reinjection
system, seawater injection system, compression, now we have to
put it together," Statoil's Viken said.
"It's not impossible but it has never been done," he said.
"Our plan is to install the subsea factory by 2020."
Once the integration is complete, the technology can be
standardized, eventually creating smaller and more portable
modules that can be deployed more rapidly and on a smaller
scale, allowing firms to develop fields previously considered
too small to make a platform worth while.