DUBAI, April 18 Iran urged other oil producers
on Monday to continue talks on an output freeze to prop up crude
prices, but insisted it was justified in not freezing its own
output.
Iranian OPEC Governor Hossein Kazempour Ardebilli was
speaking to his oil ministry's Shana news agency after talks on
Sunday between producers in Doha collapsed when Saudi Arabia
demanded that Iran join a freeze. Iranian representatives were
not present at the talks.
"We support cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC member
countries and efforts to bring stability to the oil market, and
we urge all producers to continue their negotiations," Ardebilli
said.
But he also said Iran had made it clear that it wanted to
regain its share of the oil market lost when it was hit by
economic sanctions, and that "its position is supported by most
OPEC and non-OPEC members around the world".
The sanctions were lifted in January after Iran and the
group of world powers known as the P5+1 agreed on curbs to
Tehran's nuclear programme.
Ardebilli said that if Iran participated in the proposed
output freeze, it would in effect be maintaining sanctions on
itself.
"Those who opposed the nuclear deal between Iran and the
P5+1 and the lifting of cruel sanctions on the Islamic
Republic... proposed the oil output freeze in January 2016,
having the illusion that Iran has no other choice but to
accept," he said, in an apparent reference to Saudi Arabia.
