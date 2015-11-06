(Updates) Nov 6 U.S. energy companies that hold reserve-based loans have so far reported a net fall of 4.4 percent, or roughly $1.42 billion, in their credit lines, up from 4.2 percent at the end of October. This could be a sign that banks are relaxing covenants to avoid technical defaults, while underscoring energy companies' success in securing their credit lines. "It looks generally to me like it's sort of kick-the-can-down-the-road approach that's being taken at this point, but that really just pushes the day of reckoning into sort of the first quarter of next year," Halliburton Co Chief Executive Dave Lesar said on Oct. 19. Banks typically review credit lines twice a year for smaller oil and gas companies with loans tied to reserves. Mainly small independents are subject to these redeterminations, big producers with investment-grade ratings normally are not as they have longer-term credits unsecured by reserves, according to filings. Companies that have reserve-based lending lines account for only a third of U.S. oil output, according to analysts. Below is a summary of filings and comments these oil and gas producers have made since Aug. 1 about whether banks have or will amend their credit lines due to falling oil prices. Data below show reserve-based lending (RBL) lines both before and after the latest redeterminations, in millions of dollars unless otherwise noted. FALL RESETS BEING INCREASED, CUT, OR MAINTAINED: Company RIC RBL - RBL - RBL - Date Link Primary Before After Change Disclos Operations ed Linn Energy LLC LINE.O $4,025 $3,600 ($425) 21-Oct Oil&Gas SM Energy Co SM.N $2,400 $2,000 ($400) 07-Oct Oil&Gas EXCO Resources Inc XCO.N $600 $375 ($225) 20-Oct Mostly gas Energen Corp EGN.N $1,600 $1,400 ($200) 23-Oct Oil and gas Unit Corp UNT.N $725 $550 ($175) 06-Oct Oil&Gas Oasis Petroleum Inc OAS.N $1,695 $1,525 ($170) 06-Oct Mostly oil W&T Offshore WTI.N $500 $350 ($150) 05-Nov Oil&Gas Memorial Production MEMP.O $1,300 $1,175 ($125) 04-Nov Oil&Gas Partners LP Emerald Oil Inc EOX.N $200 $120 ($80) 12-Oct Mostly oil Bonanza Creek BCEI.N $550 $475 ($75) 20-Oct Mostly oil Energy Inc Halcon Resources HK.N $900 $850 ($50) 27-Aug Mostly oil Corp Swift Energy Co SFY.N $375 $330 ($45) 05-Nov Oil&Gas Goodrich Petroleum GDP.N $105 $75 ($30) 25-Sep Mostly oil Resolute Energy REN.N $180 $165 ($15) 08-Oct Mostly oil Corp Escalera Resources ESCR $50 $44 ($6) 03-Aug Oil&Gas Co Abraxas Petroleum AXAS.O $165 $165 $0 03-Sep Oil&Gas Corp Approach Resources AREX.O $450 $450 $0 25-Sep Mostly oil Inc Atlas Resource ARP.N $750 $750 $0 27-Jul Mostly gas Partners LP Bill Barrett Corp BBG.N $375 $375 $0 28-Sep Oil&Gas Chesapeake Energy CHK.N $4,000 $4,000 $0 30-Sep Mostly gas Gastar Exploration GST.A $200 $200 $0 31-Aug Mostly oil PDC Energy Inc PDCE.O $700 $700 $0 01-Oct Oil&Gas Midstates Petroleum MPO.N $252 $252 $0 03-Nov Mostly gas Co Inc SandRidge Energy SD.N $500 $500 $0 04-Nov Oil&Gas Inc Northern Oil and NOG.A $500 $500 $0 22-Oct Oil&Gas Gas Inc Rex Energy Corp REXX.O $350 $350 $0 09-Sep Oil&Gas Whiting Petroleum WLL.N $3,500 $3,500 $0 09-Sep Oil&Gas Corp Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N $250 $300 $50 07-Oct Mostly oil Gran Tierra Energy GTE.TO $150 $200 $50 21-Sep Oil&Gas Inc RSP Permian Inc RSPP.N $500 $600 $100 25-Aug Mostly oil Rice Energy Inc RICE.N $650 $750 $100 05-Nov Mostly gas EV Energy Partners EVEP.O $500 $625 $125 08-Oct Oil&Gas LP Gulfport Energy GPOR.O $575 $700 $125 08-Sep Oil&Gas Corp Memorial Resource MRD.O $725 $1,000 $275 21-Sep Mostly gas Development Corp Energy XXI Ltd EXXI.O $500 $500 * 10-Sep Mostly oil Laredo Petroleum LPI.N $1,250 $1,250 * 06-Aug Oil&Gas Inc PostRock Energy PSTR.PK $76 n/a ** 05-Aug Mostly gas Corp TOTAL $32,123 30,701 ($1,422) * Company has said it expects borrowing base to be maintained ** Company has said it expects a reduction in borrowing base Below is a list of companies that do not have semi-annual reviews, and whose reserve- based loans will only be re-determined next year. Figures in millions of dollars, unless otherwise noted. Company RIC RBL - RBL - RBL - Date Link Primary Before After Change Disclosed Operations Cabot Oil & Gas COG.N $3,400 $3,400 - 8-Sep Mostly gas Corp Comstock Resources CRK.N $675 $675 - 6-Mar Mostly oil Denbury Resources DNR.N $3,000 $2,600 ($400) 6-May Oil&Gas Concho Resources CXO.N $3,250 $3,250 - 9-April Mostly oil Range Resources RRC.N $3,000 $3,000 - 8-Sep Mostly gas Corp Below is a list of companies that are yet to disclose changes to their RBL lines. Data below show last-disclosed RBL lines: Company RIC RBL Date Disclosed Link Primary Operations Antero Resources Corp AR.N $4 bln Oct. 16 2014 Mostly oil EP Energy Corp EPE.N $2.75 bln Nov. 4 2014 Mostly oil Breitburn Energy BBEP.O $1.8 bln March 29 Oil&Gas Partners LP Penn Virginia Corp PVA.N $425 mln May 11 Mostly gas Triangle Petroleum Corp TPLM.A $350 mln Sept. 8 (bit.ly/1RBnJ2z) Oil&Gas Below is a list of companies whose credit lines are not tied to reserves, according to energy consultancy firm Wood Mackenzie. They account for nearly two-thirds of total U.S. production: Company RIC Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N Chevron Corp CVX.N California Resources Corp CRC.N Continental Resources Inc CLR.N Anadarko Petroleum Corp APC.N Devon Energy Corp DVN.N Newfield Exploration Co NFX.N Southwestern Energy Co SWN.N Apache Corp APA.N Noble Energy Inc NBL.N ConocoPhillips COP.N Murphy Oil Corp MUR.N Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N EOG Resources Inc EOG.N Pioneer Natural Resources PXD.N Hess Corp HES.N Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N (Reporting by Bengaluru newsroom)