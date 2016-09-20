(Adds details, background)
By Michael Flaherty
NEW YORK, Sept 20 Okapi Partners has hired Jason
Alexander as a managing director to focus on its corporate
clients, the proxy solicitation and advisory firm said on
Monday.
Prior to joining, Alexander spent 18 years at proxy
solicitor Georgeson, where he worked on transactions involving
more than 400 companies across all business sectors, according
to Okapi.
Proxy solicitors typically work with top executives at
companies to gather support from shareholders and assess where
they stand on certain issues - a merger agreement, director
appointments - that require a vote at an annual or special
meeting.
The work comes into the spotlight when such issues fail to
get resolved between executives and shareholders and wind up
being decided by a vote.
Alexander's hiring will allow Okapi to expand its existing
business of advising companies, a spokesman said.
Since launching in 2008, Okapi has become known for its
focus on advising activist investors.
The firm was No. 2 in the Thomson Reuters league table last
year for global proxy solicitors with 34 disclosed advisory
roles, and is in the top slot year to date.
Demand for proxy solicitation has increased in the past five
years given the rise of activist shareholders, who launched a
record amount of campaigns in 2015 against U.S. companies,
according to Thomson Reuters data. Last year's activist campaign
total rose 76 percent to 491, the data show.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Bill Trott)