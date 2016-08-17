RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 16 Latest news from the 11th day of competition at the Rio Olympics on Tuesday (times GMT):

0151 JAMAICA'S MCLEOD WINS 110M HURDLES GOLD

Omar McLeod won Jamaica's first ever 110m hurdles gold medal with a time of 13.05 seconds. Cuban-born Orlando Ortega was second to take silver for Spain, while Frenchman Dimitri Bascou took bronze ahead of compatriot Pascal Martinot-Lagarde.

0140 KENYA'S KIPYEGON EARNS WOMEN'S 1,500M GOLD

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon won the women's Olympic 1,500 metres gold after unleashing a devastating second half of the race to leave Ethiopia's world record holder Genzebe Dibaba trailing in second place.

American former world champion Jenny Simpson took bronze ahead of compatriot Shannon Rowbury.

0119 DROUIN OF CANADA WINS GOLD IN THE MEN'S HIGH JUMP

Canada's Derek Drouin clinched gold in the men's high jump, clearing a height of 2.38 metres to beat the competition. Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim secured silver, narrowly missing out on his country's first Olympic gold, while Ukraine's Bohdan Bondarenko landed bronze.

0008 BRITISH DIVER LAUGHER 'IN A WEIRD OLYMPIC BUBBLE'

"I'm kind of in a weird Olympic bubble where you don't fully realise how big of an achievement it is to come away with a gold and a silver," said Jack Laugher, who won gold in the synchronised 3m springboard and silver in the individual competition.

"But at the end of the day, I'm just a normal kid from Yorkshire. I'm just enjoying what I'm doing. This is my job, and I love doing it every single day. Nothing is going to change on my end really."

0002 TALAKHADZE TAKES MEN'S +105KG WEIGHTLIFTING GOLD

Georgian weightlifter Lasha Talakhadze set a combined world record of 473kg to claim the gold medal in the +105kg category. Silver went to Gor Minasyan of Armenia and another Georgian, Irakli Turmanidze, took bronze.

2355 DOMINANT CHINA WIN 26TH GOLD MEDAL IN TABLE TENNIS

China won their 26th gold medal in table tennis when their women's team crushed Germany 3-0 in the final. Japan took the bronze, with 15-year-old Mima Ito becoming the youngest ever Olympic table tennis medallist, after they beat Singapore 3-1.

2239 CONCEICAO WINS LIGHTWEIGHT GOLD FOR BRAZIL

Lightweight Robson Conceicao won host Brazil's first ever Olympic boxing gold medal when he beat France's Sofiane Oumiha on points in the final. Oumiha took the silver.

Cuba's Lazaro Alvarez and Mongolia's Otgondalai Dorjnyambuu were the bronze medallists as losing semi-finalists.

2239 RUSSIA STRIPPED OF 2008 4X100M RELAY GOLD DUE TO POSITIVE RETEST

Russia has been ordered to return their gold medals from the 2008 Beijing Olympics 4x100m women's relay, after Yulia Chermoshanskaya tested positive for a banned substance in a reanalysis of her sample.

2227 CHINA'S CAO CLINCHES GOLD ON MEN'S 3 METRE SPRINGBOARD

Cao Yuan easily won the men's individual 3 metre springboard event and gave his dominant Chinese team its fifth diving gold medal of the Games.

Britain's Jack Laugher took the silver after winning the gold in synchronised 3 metre springboard here, while Germany's Patrick Hausding, who placed fourth in London, earned bronze.

2206 BRITAIN'S KENNY WINS KEIRIN GOLD TO TAKE HAUL TO SIX

Britain's Jason Kenny won the men's track cycling keirin, taking his gold medal haul to six and equalling Chris Hoy's record for the country's most Olympic titles. Matthijs Buchli of the Netherlands won silver and Malaysia's Azizulhasni Awang took bronze.

2157 BRITAIN'S TROTT ON CAREER TALLY OF FOUR OLYMPIC GOLDS

"I am so proud at what I achieved," British cyclist Laura Trott said after winning her fourth Olympic gold medal with a masterful ride in the women's omnium. "I went there without any expectations, so to win two golds was just incredible, and then I thought, 'How on earth am I going to top that?'

"We believed in ourselves, and in our team. It just started to snowball. To come back and win the omnium, it's just incredible. You realise how hard it is to do it all again. It was so hard to build myself up and come back again.

"We did a lot of work in the gym, and completely changed our programme."

2143 ARMENIA'S ARUTYUNYAN FEELS HARD DONE BY JUDGES

"I did not lose. For some reason the judges again just would not give me the place on the podium that I deserve," silver medallist Migran Arutyunyan said after he lost to Serbia's Davor Stefanek in the 66kg Greco-Roman wrestling final.

"It was the same at the European Games, the world championships. I am so disappointed. I have worked so hard for many years. There is no more for me to say right now."

2141 ARMENIA'S ALEKSANYAN WINS GOLD IN 98KG GRECO-ROMAN WRESTLING

Armenian Artur Aleksanyan beat Cuba's Yasmany Daniel Lugo Cabrera to the gold medal in the 98kg Greco-Roman wrestling final, while losing semi-finalists Turkey's Cenk Ildem and Ghasem Gholamreza Rezaei of Iran took bronze.

2122 VOEGEL WINS INDIVIDUAL SPRINT GOLD FOR GERMANY

Germany's Kristina Voegel won the women's sprint in the Olympic velodrome on Tuesday, out-pacing Britain's Rebecca James in the final.

James's team mate Katy Marchant took the bronze after edging out Keirin champion Elis Ligtlee of the Netherlands.

2048 BRITAIN'S LAURA TROTT WINS HER FOURTH OLYMPIC GOLD MEDAL

Britain's Laura Trott won her fourth Olympic gold medal with a masterful ride in the track cycling omnium, leaving her rivals fighting for podium places as she defended her title with ease.

American Sarah Hammer finished runner-up, as she did in London four years ago, while Belgium's Jolien D'Hoore had to settle for bronze.

2047 BRAZIL'S BARBARA REFUSES TO CRITICISE SWEDEN'S APPROACH

"Sweden stayed back and played defence with all 11 players in the back. We tried to break through with three, four attackers," Barbara said after Brazil lost to Sweden 4-3 in a penalty shootout in their women's soccer semi-final.

"Each team works the way they think they must. I wouldn't call it a coward approach, but they only played defence. I think they used their strategy."

2031 AMERICAN BILES NOT LETTING MISSING OUT ON A RECORD FIFTH GOLD DAMPEN HER MOOD

"Your first Olympics you walk away with five medals, that's not tough at all," Simone Biles after winning gold in the women's floor exercise.

"Especially four being gold, that's just unheard of. I'm very proud."

2031 WINNING RECOGNITION IS A MEDAL IN ITSELF FOR WOMEN'S FOOTBALL - BRAZIL'S ALINE

"There was something very beautiful said at the locker room. These Olympic Games were different for us. The medal we've won is the respect of people," Aline said after Brazil lost to Sweden 4-3 in a penalty shootout in the women's semi-final.

"Brazil is paying more attention to women's soccer. It's very important for women's football as a whole and it's going to keep changing the country's view of the sport for future generations."

2027 SERBIA'S STEFANEK WINS GOLD IN 66KG GRECO-ROMAN WRESTLING

Serbia's Davor Stefanek beat Armenian Migran Arutyunyan to the gold medal in the 66kg Greco-Roman wrestling final, while losing semi-finalists Georgia's Shmagi Bolkvadze and Rasul Chunayev of Azerbaijan took bronze.

2026 WATERHOUSE HEAPS PRAISE ON GOLD MEDALLIST LANGE

"That guy (Argentina's Santiago Lange) is a living legend in our sport and he deserves it," Australia's silver medallist Jason Waterhouse said after finishing one point behind Argentina in the Nacra 17 mixed-sex catamaran class at the sailing course.

"He's paid his dues, he's 54 years old and he has like I think four (three) Olympic medals. Good on him, he's a great man."

1945 CROWD REACTION INDICATED THAT THE CHINESE FALTERED - UKRAINE'S VERNIAIEV

"I was not even watching what they were doing out there. I was not watching the scores for the routines that came out before me," said Oleg Verniaiev, who won parallel bars gold in the gymnastics while Chinese duo Deng Shudi and world champion You Hao finished out of the medals.

"From the sounds in the hall, I knew that the two Chinese committed a couple of mistakes. It cheered me up so I just went out there and did my thing."

1915 GERMANY'S HAMBUECHEN WINS MEN'S HORIZONTAL BAR

German gymnast Fabian Hambuechen finally claimed the top prize at his fourth Olympics as triumphed with a score of 15.766 on the horizontal bar.

American Danell Leyva picked up his second silver of the day after also finishing second on the parallel bars, while Britain's Nile Wilson took the bronze. (Reporting by Simon Jennings, Ian Rodricks and Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Clare Lovell, Bill Rigby, Clare Fallon and Mark Lamport-Stokes)