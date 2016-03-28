MUSCAT, March 28 Oman will encourage households
to generate electricity with solar panels and feed it into the
national grid, Qais al-Zakwani, executive director of the
Authority for Electricity Regulation, said on Monday.
The policy could put Oman in the forefront of Middle East
nations promoting widespread use of solar power. Its finances
severely damaged by low oil prices, the Omani government is
seeking ways to save money, including a cut in electricity
subsidies for commercial and industrial users.
Zakwani told Reuters the authority aimed to have a mechanism
in place by mid-year for households to generate power using
solar roofing panels, and provide the power to the grid in
exchange for cuts in their electricity tariffs.
Zakwani said the new programme would initially focus on
residential units but eventually be extended to commercial
entities; "we seek distributed power generation". He said it was
too early to estimate the financial size of the programme.
(Reporting by Fatma Alarimi; Editing by Andrew Torchia and
Alison Williams)