VIENNA May 25 OPEC ministers were forced by
Texas shale oil producers on Thursday to extend a supply cut
into 2018, a regulator from the U.S. state said.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed
at a Vienna meeting to carry forward supply cuts through at
least next March in order to help balance global supply and
demand.
Yet rising supply is partly due to U.S. shale oil producers
primarily from Texas, which have been happy to pump with abandon
as improving technology and steady prices boosted
returns.
"Texas shale producers forced OPEC this morning to extend
its oil production cuts for nine months," said Ryan Sitton, of
the Texas Railroad Commission. The three-person body regulates
the Texas oil industry.
Rather than restrain output, U.S. producers are expected to
increase output by more than 1 million barrels of oil per day
next year.
"Less OPEC oil on the market enhances the opportunity for
American energy to fill needs around the world, and will help us
achieve energy dominance," Sitton said. "The days of OPEC using
oil supplies and prices as a political weapon are gone."
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Dale Hudson)