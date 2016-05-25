KHOBAR Saudi Arabia/DUBAI May 25 Venezuela has nominated the country's former energy minister, Ali Rodriguez, as the next secretary general of oil producer group OPEC, three industry sources said on Wednesday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has been looking for a replacement for Abdullah al-Badri, who was elected acting secretary general in December until the end of July after serving full terms.

Rodriguez was previously secretary general of OPEC from January 2001 until June 30 2002.

Nigeria has nominated Mohammed Barkindo, a former head of state oil firm NNPC as the next secretary general.

Other member-countries have also made nominations, with Indonesia nominating two candidates. Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Iraq have made nominations too. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Mark Potter)