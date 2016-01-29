(Adds details on trip, fresh quote)
CARACAS Jan 29 Venezuelan Oil Minister Eulogio
Del Pino will visit Russia, Qatar, Iran and Saudi Arabia on a
tour beginning on Saturday of OPEC and non-OPEC countries
intended to drum up support for action to stem the tumble in
crude prices.
"These are four key countries we'll be meeting as part of
the formal proposal Venezuela made to OPEC and non-OPEC
countries," said Del Pino, who is also head of state oil company
PDVSA, according to a statement from the firm.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is
considering a request from cash-strapped Venezuela to hold an
emergency meeting. President Nicolas Maduro's government wants
that to happen in February and is seeking that non-OPEC
producers attend.
Del Pino will meet Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak
on Monday and the country's leading oil producers the following
day, PDVSA said. On Wednesday Del Pino will meet Qatar Energy
Minister and current OPEC president Mohammed al-Sada. He will
then visit Iran and Saudi Arabia, the statement added.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich on Friday
played down expectations Russia could coordinate with OPEC to
arrest the fall in oil prices by reducing production, saying the
state would not intervene to balance the market.
Oil prices jumped in the last two days after Russian energy
officials said they received proposals from OPEC lynchpin Saudi
Arabia on managing output and were ready to talk.
