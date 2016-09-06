ABIDJAN, Sept 6 Togo-based African banking group
Oragroup is issuing 35 billion CFA francs ($59.97 million) worth
of 18-month commercial paper with a 5.75 percent annual interest
rate on the West African regional debt market, it said in a
statement on Tuesday.
A first tranche of 20 billion CFA francs will be issued
until Sept. 31 with a second 15 billion CFA franc tranche
planned for early next year, said Oragroup, which operates in a
dozen West and Central African countries.
($1 = 583.6400 CFA francs)
(Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Aaron Ross)