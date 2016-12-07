ISLAMABAD Dec 7 A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane with 47 people on board has lost contact with ground control and was missing shortly after taking off from the northern city of Chitral on Wednesday, Pakistani TV channels reported.

Geo News and Dawn News channels both reported 47 people were on board of the missing aircraft. A PIA spokesman could not be reached for comment.

Geo News, citing civil aviation sources, said the plane lost contact with civil aviation authority at around 4.30 p.m. (1130 GMT) (Reporting by Asad Hashim; writing by Drazen Jorgic; editing by Kay Johnson)