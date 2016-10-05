BRIEF-360 Capital Group expects operating profit for HY ending Dec 31 2016 to be about $9.7 mln
* Expects operating profit for half year ending 31 december 2016 to be approximately $9.7 million
ISLAMABAD Oct 5 Pakistan will issue a dollar-denominated sukuk for $1 billion in the coming hours, the finance ministry said on Wednesday, in a deal which sees the country return to the international sukuk market after a two-year absence.
"After the completion of the book building process, the allocation and pricing of international sukuk 2016 is expected to be completed later tonight," the finance ministry said in a statement, adding that the debt instrument would have a maturity of five years.
Pakistan last raised $1 billion via sukuk in late 2014. (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
* Expects operating profit for half year ending 31 december 2016 to be approximately $9.7 million
* Says the co plans to buy back up to 16 million shares(2.9 percent) for no more than 16 billion yen
* Says the co plans to issue unsecured corporate bonds in March, for 20 billion yen