WASHINGTON, April 18 Bill Gates said on Monday
that no one was an "absolutist" on either side of the digital
privacy debate, but the co-founder of Microsoft Corp
said he supports his company's lawsuit against the U.S.
government seeking the freedom to tell customers when federal
agencies have sought their data.
"There probably are some cases where (the government) should
be able to go in covertly and get information about a company's
email," Gates said at a Reuters Newsmaker event in Washington.
"But the position Microsoft is taking in this suit is that
it should be extraordinary and it shouldn't be a matter of
course that there is a gag order automatically put in," he said
in an interview with Reuters Editor-in-Chief Stephen Adler.
The lawsuit, filed last week in federal court in Microsoft's
home town of Seattle, argues that the government is violating
the U.S. Constitution by preventing Microsoft from notifying
thousands of customers about government requests for their
emails and other documents, sometimes indefinitely.
The move comes as rival Apple Inc is locked in a
showdown with the U.S. government over access to an iPhone
belonging to one of the killers in the December shooting in San
Bernardino, California.
Gates said more collaboration between law enforcement and
privacy advocates would help determine which "legislative
framework ... strikes the perfect balance" on government access
to private data.
"I don't think there are any absolutists who think the
government should be able to get everything or the government
should be able to get nothing," Gates, 60, said.
The man who co-founded Microsoft in 1975 and is still held
in reverence by the technology world made waves in February when
he appeared to distance himself from Apple in its legal fight
with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, but later
clarified his comments and said that headlines suggesting he
supported the FBI's position were inaccurate.
Gates, the world's richest person, also talked about the
work of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the philanthropic
organization he formed in 2000, which has an endowment of more
than $40 billion.
The foundation, where Gates works day to day, has focused
attention in recent months on the Zika outbreak, which has been
linked to thousands of suspected cases of microcephaly, a rare
birth defect, in Brazil and is affecting large parts of Latin
America and the Caribbean.
The World Health Organization declared the outbreak an
international health emergency on Feb. 1. Gates said the
foundation would be contributing funds to aid in the Zika fight,
but did not say how much.
Private sector and governments need to work together to
quickly roll out products to combat Zika and other
mosquito-borne diseases, Gates said.
"Zika is a tough one," he said. "There are potential
solutions. They won't come soon enough to avoid some problems in
the entire hemisphere."
