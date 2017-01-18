LIMA Jan 18 Rescuers worked frantically on
Wednesday to free seven miners trapped for two days in a tunnel
covered by a landslide in southern Peru, authorities said on
Wednesday.
One miner managed to escape early Tuesday but emergency
workers were not notified of the incident until late Tuesday
night, said Cristopher Lopez of the Nazca firefighting unit
leading the rescue efforts.
President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said on Twitter the
government would lend any support needed to rescue the miners.
It was unclear who, if anyone, owned the mine where those
trapped were working. Many illegal gold miners work in makeshift
mines in the district of Acari in the province of Caraveli where
the landslide occurred.
(Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by James Dalgleish)