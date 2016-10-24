Oct 24 Diamond miner Petra Diamonds Ltd
reported a 30 percent rise in first-quarter production, boosted
by strong output at its Cullinan mine in South Africa.
* Petra, which owns the Finsch, Cullinan and Kimberley
mines, said production rose to 1.1 million carats for the three
months ended Sept. 30 from 842,796 carats a year earlier.
* Quarterly production at Cullinan rose 44 percent to
208,974 carats.
* Petra also said it sold 745,447 carats in the quarter,
resulting in revenue of $94.7 million. It did not report revenue
in the year-earlier quarter as it held no diamond tenders.
