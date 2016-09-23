Sept 23 A consortium including Brookfield
Infrastructure said it agreed to buy a 90
percent stake in the operator of a natural gas transmission
system in Brazil from Petróleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras)
for about $5.2 billion.
Brookfield-managed entities will hold a controlling interest
in the consortium, which also includes China's CIC Capital Corp
and Singapore's GIC Private Ltd, which are clients of Brookfield
Asset Management.
Brookfield Infrastructure's investment will be a minimum of
about 20 percent of the deal, while Brookfield Asset Management
has agreed to participate initially for a roughly 30 percent
interest in the consortium.
Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA (NTS) operates a pipeline
system that transports natural gas in south-central Brazil,
connecting Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Minas Gerais with
natgas coming from Bolivia and Brazil's offshore oil and gas
fields.
