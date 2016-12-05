WARSAW Dec 5 State-run gas company PGNiG
said on Monday that it had taken legal action against
the European Commission's decision to grant Russia's Gazprom
more transit capacity on the German-based Opal pipeline, the
Polish group said on Monday.
"On Dec. 4 ... our German subsidiary has filed a suit to the
European Court of Justice," PGNiG Chief Executive Piotr Wozniak
told reporters. "We want this decision of the European
Commission cancelled."
Wozniak said the Commission's decision hurt PGNiG's
interests and violated EU gas market competition rules,
including those on third party access to pipelines.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Marcin Goettig.
Editing by Jane Merriman)